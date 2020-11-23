LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a 27-year-old man who is wanted for an armed robbery in Lowell.

Julian Grullon, of Lowell, is wanted in connection with a masked armed robbery at Cote’s Market on Thursday.

Anyone with information on Grullon’s whereabouts or the robbery is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

