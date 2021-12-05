CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Chelmsford gas station on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the New World Gas Station at 273 Littleton Road around 9:30 p.m. spoke with a store clerk who told police that moments earlier a suspect armed with a machete had approached him and demanded the clerk place money from the cash register in a grocery bag. The suspect then fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of cash, according to Chelmsford police.

The suspect was then seen running toward a parking lot in front of 270 Littleton Road toward a black sedan, police said. The black sedan then allegedly headed inbound toward the center of town.

No one was injured during the incident and no other customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery, according to police.

The suspect is described as a male in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chelmsford Police Department at 978-256-2521.

