Police searching for man reported missing in Greylock Reservation

ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help in their search for a man reported missing in Mount Greylock State Reservation in Adams.

William Malloy, 57, of Pittsfield, was last heard from Aug. 2 and was reported missing on Saturday.

Malloy failed to appear for a new job he was scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 3, and did not show up for a visit with his family in upstate New York that was to have occurred on Thursday, Aug. 6.

His car was found to be parked near a Greylock Reservation trailhead off Gould Road near the Greylock Glenn.

On the evening of Aug. 8, State Police, Adams Police, and Department of Conservation and Recreation Park Rangers searched the area around the vehicle’s location but did not locate Mr. Malloy.

Anyone who believes they have seen Malloy is urged to immediately call State Police-Cheshire at 413-743-4700, or call 911.

