Police searching for man who allegedly spit in teenager’s face while on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who allegedly spit in the face of a 15-year-old while on an MBTA bus in Boston last month.

The alleged incident happened near the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, according to police.

Investigators say the man grew irate when the bus driver did not stop at a location that he asked to be dropped off at.

When a teenage passenger told the man to calm down and to stop berating the driver, he reportedly spit in their face.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Transit Police Department at 617-222-1050.

