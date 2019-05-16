Police searching for man who exposed himself to female students in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to female students Thursday in Norwood.

Officers received reports of a male party who exposed himself from within his vehicle to some female students as they were walking past him on Rosemary Street about 2 p.m., according to Norwood police.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s with black hair and a beard, wearing black sunglasses, a light gray top, and dark pants or shorts.

The witnesses described him as having a type of accent when he spoke.

The vehicle is described as a silver-colored SUV.

Police say this incident is similar to another incident that occurred May 2 on Victoria Circle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norwood police.

