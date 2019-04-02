Police search for man who fled traffic stop, ditched car near North Beverly Plaza

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who fled a traffic stop and ditched his car near the North Beverly Plaza on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers conducting a traffic stop involving a man with a suspended license near Brimbal Avenue were forced to initiate a chase when the suspect drove off onto Route 128 and dumped his vehicle at a nearby condo community, according to the Beverly Police Department.

Police say a white man wearing a black hoody and jeans was spotted running towards the shopping plaza on Dodge Street.

A Massachusetts State Police Air Wing assisted with the search, which has since been called off.

The suspect is said to be known to police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 978-922-1212.

An investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE – Active search has been suspended. Follow up investigation to be conducted. https://t.co/Coqwv9llTe — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 2, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)