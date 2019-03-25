Police searching for Methuen armed robbery suspect

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who held up a convenience store in Methuen on Monday night.

Video surveillance released by police shows the man enter a convenience store in the area of Jackson Street about 9 p.m. before pulling out a gun and holding it to the clerk’s back as he walked behind the counter.

Police say the man took off without any money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen police.

