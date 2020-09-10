Police searching for missing 40-pound African cat in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a 40-pound African cat that went missing from a home in New Hampshire on Wednesday, officials said.

Spartacus, a 4-year-old African Serval, ran off from a home on Peaslee Road in Merrimack, according to police.

Police say the cat may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers.

The animal is legally owned and permitted through Fish and Game.

Anyone with information on Spartacus’ whereabouts is urged to contact Merrimack police at 603-424-3774.

