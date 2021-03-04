Police searching for NH woman who allegedly dragged officer with car, evaded capture after high-speed chase

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a wanted New Hampshire woman who allegedly dragged an officer with her car and evaded capture early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase was called off, officials said.

An officer on patrol in the area of East High Street in Manchester around 1:30 a.m. spotted a car that was running with a jacket draped in the window and blocking the view of the driver, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The driver, 31-year-old Chelsie Bixby, is said to have “acted nervous and uncomfortable” while speaking with the officer. She then allegedly became frantic, put her car in drive, and dragged the officer for about 15 feet as he tried to unlock the vehicle.

Other officers then tailed Bixby as she sped through city at more than 70 mph, according to police. She then got on Interstate 93 and took off toward Exit 4, where the chase was terminated due to speed.

Bixby is wanted on multiple charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and operating without a valid license.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)