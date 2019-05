BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery at a Red Line station.

The incident occurred Sunday, May 12, at Shawmut Station at about 6:20 p.m., transit police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact MBTA police at 617-222-1050.

