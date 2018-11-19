Police searching for pickup truck in Worcester hit-and-run

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Worcester on Monday.

Sarah Klett told 7News she immediately pulled off into a parking lot after she was rear-ended but the pickup truck driver who hit her sped away when she left the road.

“I felt the impact. I came out of my seat, hit my steering wheel, came back down, and this line here is from my steering wheel,” Klett said. “Every time I see the video I can feel the pain, the jostle, and the shock.”

Klett said she still can’t believe the driver just kept on going.

“He went right by me, and I saw a split second of the license plate but then couldn’t see it, and it was gone,” she said.

Klett was headed to an auto body shop about 11:30 a.m. Monday after being rear-ended 10 days earlier. She was trying to make a left onto Clover Street from South Ludlow when the pickup truck plowed into her.

Sarah’s mother, Diane, said the incident has left her “angry and disappointed in humanity overall.”

“This was a hit-and-run, and she could have been severely injured at the time of the accident and this person had no regard for whether or not she was badly injured or not,” she said.

Sarah, who suffered a concussion, is hoping someone recognizes the pickup truck.

“That somebody will know who drives that truck or maybe he will feel so guilty he will come and turn himself in,” she said.

Worcester police say the pickup truck is navy blue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police.

