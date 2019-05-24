Police searching for robber who held up Mansfield convenience store in rabbit mask

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a Mansfield convenience store in a rabbit mask early Friday morning.

Police responding to a reported armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Chancy Street about 12:25 a.m. spoke with a store clerk who reported that he had just been robbed at gunpoint by a masked gunman who fled on foot toward the rear of the building.

Torrential downpours hampered the efforts of officers to locate the suspect, who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a short black male, approximately 5 feet to 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a black sweatshirt and a rabbit mask and may have scarring or discoloration on his hands.

Any information is urged to contact Mansfield police at 508-261-7300.

