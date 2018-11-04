Police searching for South End sexual assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the South End.

Police responding to the area of Hammond Street about 6:46 p.m. Saturday spoke with a witness who said a Hispanic man in his 20s had just assaulted a female child in a common hallway, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4400. Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

#BPDCommunityAlert: Boston Police Detectives Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Identifying a Suspect in Relation to a Sexual Assault in the South End. https://t.co/d5OsYeZgnY pic.twitter.com/j9RDplRYCg — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 4, 2018

