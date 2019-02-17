Police searching for suspect in East Boston stabbing

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Authorities responding to the area of 474 Saratoga Street in East Boston around 2:30 a.m. found a man suffering from severe stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)