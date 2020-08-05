BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who set a fire inside a psychiatric hospital in Belmont last week.

Surveillance cameras inside McLean Hospital captured a man wearing brown dress shoes, blue pants, a long-sleeve, button-down shirt, a surgical mask and sunglasses enter the administration building, where he began spraying and pouring an unknown substance on the carpeted floor from a handheld container before igniting it and leaving the area around 3 p.m. on July 29, according to Belmont police.

Firefighters responding to the hospital quickly extinguished the flames.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Belmont police detectives at 617-993-2550.

