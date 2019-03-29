Police searching for suspect who stole Amtrak truck, struck pedestrian in Boston’s Seaport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are searching for a suspect who stole an Amtrak truck, struck a pedestrian, and abandoned the banged-up vehicle in Boston’s Seaport on Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Northern Avenue at Fan Pier Boulevard found a pedestrian suffering from minor injuries and a white Amtrak truck with a flat tire and front end damage.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An Amtrak spokesperson says the truck was stolen from a worksite in Boston.

The alleged thief then toppled a light pole and hit a parked car before running down the pedestrian and fleeing the scene on foot.

Video showed a heavy police presence in the area and crime tape near the crash scene.

Amtrak is working with the Boston Police Department to apprehend the suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

