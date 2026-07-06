STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police are searching for two people who abandoned a U-Haul truck after driving it recklessly through several Massachusetts communities Monday morning.

State Police said a trooper attempted to stop the truck for motor vehicle violations at approximately 9:30 a.m. They said the driver failed to stop, and continued driving through several towns, passing other vehicles in no-passing zones and nearly causing several head-on collisions.

Sturbridge police said they also received multiple 911 calls about the truck.

Investigators said the U-Haul was eventually found abandoned on Walker Road in Sturbridge, where witnesses told police they saw a man and a woman run off. That sparked a large search, involving the Sturbridge Police Department, the Spencer Police Department, Charlton Police Department, Brookfield Police Department, and the East Brookfield Police Department.

A man who lives on the street where the truck wsa abandoned said he walked outside and was met by officers.

“A police officer came to the door and told me whatever the term is that they are chasing somebody,” said Joe Kowalski, who lives in Sturbridge. “It was incredible. I was just sitting in my house and all of a sudden I heard a siren, which you never hear down here, and following by a blue light. Followed by many more blue lights.”

The Massachusetts State Police are continuing the investigation. They said there is no threat to the public at this time, but are asking anyone who knows anything about the suspects’ whereabouts to contact them.

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