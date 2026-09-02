ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men who are accused of robbing an Uber driver at knifepoint in Abington Thursday morning.

Abington police responded to Brockton Avenue, near the Abington/Brockton town line, for a reported armed robbery of a rideshare driver at approximately 5:52 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned an Uber driver had traveled to the area for a scheduled pick-up when he was flagged down by the two male suspects. The suspects then displayed a knife and demanded money from the driver, police said.

Police say the pair made off with roughly $450 before fleeing into a wooded area.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

“I feel bad for them that they have to be scared on their job,” said a man who lives in the area. “I mean, I’d give up the money. I don’t know. It’s scary.”

The suspects were described as two Black men with face coverings. One was reportedly wearing a black sweater, while the other was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

In addition to Abington police, officers from the Whitman and Brockton Police Departments responded to assist with the search. K9 teams from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office also helped with the search, but officials said they were unable to find the two suspects.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Abington police at 781-878-3232.

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