DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects who allegedly forced their way into an apartment in Dudley and shot a resident early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Green Street around midnight found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Dudley police.

He was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where police say he is expected to recover.

Initial reports indicate that multiple suspects forced their way into a first-floor apartment and confronted the victim while a female resident and two children were present, police said.

Following the shooting, the suspects reportedly fled in an unknown direction.

Police say this is not believed to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dudley police at 508-943-4411.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)