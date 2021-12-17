TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities seized a significant amount of fentanyl from a Tewksbury local motel room on Thursday, according to Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus.

Tewksbury police, state police, and members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executing a search warrant at Motel 6 on Main Street seized 400 grams of the deadly opioid from one of the motel rooms.

The suspects believed to have been in control of the motel room where the drugs were found were not present when authorities executed the search warrant, according to Tewksbury police.

Tewksbury police are working in conjunction with state police and the DEA to locate the suspects, said Chief Columbus.

“The amount of fentanyl we were able to secure during this search is alarming and highlights the scale of the opioid epidemic our entire community continues to face,” he said. “In the last week we have had two fatal overdoses in Tewksbury.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

