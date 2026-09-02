ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men who are accused of robbing an Uber at knifepoint in Abington.

Police say around 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, Abington police responded to Brockton Avenue near the Abington/Brockton town line for reports of an armed robbery of a rideshare driver.

Officers say an Uber driver came for a scheduled pick up when he was flagged down by two men. The two men allegedly showed a knife and demanded money.

Police say the two made off with roughly $450 before fleeing into a wooded area. The driver was not injured in the incident. The suspects were described as two black men with face coverings, one was wearing a black sweater while the other was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

After an extensive search, police were unable to find the two suspects.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Abington police at 781-878-3232.

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