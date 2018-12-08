Police searching for vandal who tagged several cars in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are investigating after several vehicles were vandalized in Worcester.

Police responding to the area of Uxbridge and Duxbury Streets on Saturday morning say about a dozen residents reported that their vehicles had been vandalized overnight.

The vehicles, which were all parked on the street, were tagged using green spray paint.

Anyone with information is urged to send an anonymous text to 274637 with the message, send an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police, or call detectives at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)