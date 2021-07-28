CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help tracking down a woman they say damaged an MBTA bus in Chelsea after the bus driver asked her to put on a mask.

The incident occurred onboard an MBTA bus at Bellingham Square around 4 p.m. Sunday.

#MBTA bus operator asked a passenger to put a mask on and she responded by smashing out the bus window. Recognize her ? Please contact us. TYhttps://t.co/09EksR7wxh pic.twitter.com/H71q0cqVEU — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 28, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Tips can be texted to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on our SeeSay app.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)