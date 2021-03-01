MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store at gunpoint before crashing their getaway car and fleeing on foot in Milford Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Smoke Shop on Medway Road just after 8 p.m. learned that two suspects brandished two handguns and threatened two employees before robbing the store of a large amount of cash, according to Milford police.

A third suspect was allegedly caught on video waiting outside near the getaway vehicle.

Just prior to receiving the call, a patrolman saw the suspect vehicle leave the plaza at a high rate of speed onto Route 109 traveling east toward Route 495 with no headlights on, police said.

The officer had turned around his cruiser to pursue the vehicle, which reportedly ran through a red light at the intersection of Route 109 and Birch Street.

Another vehicle was traveling on Route 109 from Birch Street with a green light and the two vehicles collided, police said.

The officer reported seeing two suspects running from their car toward the back of a building at the intersection.

The driver in the other vehicle suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported to Milford Hospital.

Police found two handguns in the suspect vehicle, along with other evidence to be processed by the state police Crime Scene Services, authorities said.

A large search was conducted involving several other police agencies for several hours to no avail.

Both suspects are described as dark skin males, one standing 6-feet tall wearing dark pants and a dark hoodie with a white emblem, and the other described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall, wearing dark pants, dark knit hat, a white or gray colored hoodie and a mask.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

