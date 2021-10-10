BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a motor vehicle break-in and a subsequent fraudulent credit card use case in Roxbury on Saturday.

Officers say the suspect broke into a parked car in the area of 187 Norfolk St. around 1:30 p.m. and stole a wallet from the glove compartment before fleeing on foot.

The suspect then used credit cards from the wallet at stores in the South Bay Mall, Boston police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Motor Vehicle Break and Subsequent Fraudulent Credit Card Use in Roxbury https://t.co/wB1C63YLIZ pic.twitter.com/1lHn162ChO — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 9, 2021

