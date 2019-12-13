Police seek help in search for man who allegedly exposed himself on Red Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself on a Red Line train on Monday.

The man is wanted for questioning in connection with an open and gross lewdness incident onboard a train between Andrew Station and JFK/UMass station around 6:40 p.m., according to the Transit Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Transit police investigators at 617-222-1050.

An investigation is ongoing.

