Police seek help in search for missing Martha’s Vineyard man

WEST TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man on Martha’s Vineyard.

Adam Friedman, 52, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Saturday in West Tisbury, according to police.

Friedman is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, bald, with a medium build and many tattoos.

A ground search for Friedman has since proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the West Tisbury Police Department at 508-693-0020.

