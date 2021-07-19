BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a pair of vandals who allegedly broke into a McDonald’s in Beverly over the weekend.

The suspects broke into the fast food restaurant on Elliot Street early Sunday morning and vandalized the business, according to the Beverly Police Department.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact Beverly police at 978-922-1212.

