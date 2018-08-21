Police seek information after ‘upset’ woman seen throwing Hindu artifact into Mass. river

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hudson are turning to the public for information after an apparent Hindu artifact was recovered from the Assabet River Monday night.

A 10-year-old girl called police around 7 p.m. and reported seeing a woman throw an object wrapped in a blanket into the river from a bridge in the area of 12 Forest Ave, Police Chief Michael D. Burks said.

The caller was riding her bike in the neighborhood when she reported seeing a woman get out of the driver’s side of a black four-door sedan and pick something up out of the passenger seat. The woman appeared “upset and was cradling the object,” according to the girl. The woman then made the motion of a cross from her forehead to her chest with her hand before softly dropping the object into the water.

A thorough search of the river yielded a 6-inch tall white figurine that police believe is a statue of the Hindu deity Ganesha, according to Burks.

“We are looking to speak to this woman simply to learn more about what the reporting party observed yesterday,” Burks said. “Although we do not believe this incident was malicious or placed anyone in danger, we do commend this young resident for coming forward after seeing something they thought was suspicious.”

Anyone with information about the subject or the statue is asked to call the Hudson Police Detective Division at 978-562-7122.

