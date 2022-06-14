BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly fired shots near Fenway Park.

The man, described as a light skinned Black male aged 25-30, is sought in connection to the shots fired incident, which occurred just after 10 p.m. Sunday on Brookline Avenue. The man was wearing white sneakers, tan shorts and a black short-sleeved T-shirt and has a beard. He was driving a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee during the incident.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact 617-343-4683 or call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. People with information can also text the work “TIP” to CRIME (27463) and can do so anonymously.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)