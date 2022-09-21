Boston Police have issued a Community Alert as detectives work to identify a suspect connected to an assault in Mission Hill.

The department shared several photos of a person wanted in connection with the incident Wednesday, which happened around Huntington Avenue and Calumet Street.

It was earlier in the morning when a victim told police how a suspect allegedly approached and pushed them against a wall, attempting to strike them with some kind of blunt object.

Police said the victim was able to get away without being struck, later describing the suspect as being a Black male with a dark jacket, black hat with the letters “HE” on it and a green T-shirt.

The victim also said the suspect was wearing gray sweatpants, sandals, and had been carrying “multiple bags” at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact police detectives at 617-343-4275, or submit info anonymously via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.