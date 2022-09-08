BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men after an assault on a 56-year-old at an MBTA station.

According to the MBTA Transit Police Department, a male victim was attacked around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, at the Red Line’s Andrew Square station.

The victim told officers he had been targeted by two men and was initially punched in the face by one of them, sending him to the ground. The suspects then allegedly kicked him repeatedly, after he had struck his head against a station platform as he fell.

Transit Police said the victim was briefly unconscious, and later taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Authorities have since released several photos of two men who they consider to be “subjects of interest.”

Anyone with information on the two is asked to contact the Transit Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Tips can also be texted anonymously to the unit at 873873

