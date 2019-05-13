Police seek public’s help in search for missing Natick man

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing Natick man.

Police say Dean Hanna-Fitzgerald, 22, left unexpectedly from where he was staying on May 8.

He is described as being just over 6 feet tall, and the last location noted on his phone was Washington D.C.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Natick police.

