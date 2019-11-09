Police seek public’s help to identify suspect in Middleborough bank robbery

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the public’s help as they work to identify a man who robbed a bank in Middleborough on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Santander Bank on Center Street at 12:30 p.m. were told that a man had just entered the bank and passed a note demanding money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-ta;; white mane with dark, graying hair and short facial hair, who was wearing a light gray or white zip-up sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-947-1212.

