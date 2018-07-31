Police seek to ID pair who robbed boutique on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Cape Cod are turning to the public for help in identifying a man and woman who they say stole merchandise from Cathy’s Place boutique in West Yarmouth earlier this month.

The pair robbed the popular store at 525 Route 28 on Sunday, July 22, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The male suspect is described as white, with a medium build and long brown hair.

The female suspect is described as heavy-set, white, with blond hair. She is said to have two visible tattoos. One is on her back in between her shoulder blades and it appears to be of a star with cursive writing around the outside, according to police. The second is on her right forearm.

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact Yarmouth Police Detective Eric Nuss at 508-775-0445.

