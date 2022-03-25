MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest after a credit card skimmer was found inside a Walmart in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to the store on Gold Street for a report of potential credit card fraud on Wednesday spoke to a member of loss prevention who told them he had been checking the store’s checkout lines and located a credit card skimmer on one of the terminals, according to Manchester police.

The employee then reviewed the surveillance video and found someone placing the skimmer on the terminal on March 16, police said.

The person of interest connected with this incident was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, a green puffy jacket, a blue baseball cap, and a black mask.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

Anyone who may have shopped at this Walmart between Mach 16 and 23 is told to carefully monitor their bank accounts and to report any suspicious activity to their financial institution and the police.

