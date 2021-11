SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police seized about 87 pounds of marijuana from an apartment in Somerville.

The illegally possessed marijuana was recovered from an apartment on Artisan Way, according to Somerville police.

The marijuana is valued at $174,000, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerville police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7234.

