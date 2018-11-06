Police: Serial vandal accused of defacing 9/11 memorial nabbed in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man behind dozens of acts of vandalism in Tewksbury — including the defacing of the town’s 9/11 memorial — has been arrested, officials said.

Joshua Chisholm, 29, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of tagging incidents at parks, businesses, bathrooms, and the local 9/11 memorial, Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy B. Sheehan announced.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court on 20 counts of vandalizing property and two counts of vandalizing a memorial.

