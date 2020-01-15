Police: Springfield man abducted 11-year-old girl for ‘nefarious’ reasons

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say the 24-year-old man who was arrested after abducting an 11-year-old girl as she was walking home from school in Springfield on Wednesday was known to them — and they believe he committed the crime for “nefarious” reasons.

Miguel Rodrigues will be arraigned in Springfield District Court in connection with the abduction of Charlotte Moccia after state troopers responding to numerous reports from drivers who spotted the suspect’s vehicle recovered the girl on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge.

“We are eternally grateful to the motorists who paid attention to the Amber Alert and called and reported seeing the vehicle,” said State Police Lt. Charles Murray. “They made this rescue possible.”

Rodrigues is said to be a stranger to Moccia and her family, though Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said he is known to police.

He lives about half-mile away from the Moccia household.

State police say they found a knife in a pocket on the driver’s side door.

Rodrigues was taken to the Charlton State Police Barracks for booking.

He will be turned over to Springfield police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)