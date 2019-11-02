Police still searching for armed robbers who fled through Dedham golf course

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Dedham driving range said he was disturbed to see two suspects in an armed robbery walking through his property after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Boston Friday.

Three men fled police after a robbery in Roslindale just before 1 p.m. Friday, officials said, and abandoned a black BMW on Short Street in Dedham. At one point, two of men were caught on camera hanging out under a tent at McGolf Driving Range.

“I was just heading here to pick up my wife, who runs the window, and she said there were some suspect-looking people under the patio area,” said Eric McIerney, who owns the range.

McIerney gave police the surveillance footage, which shows the two men walking to a car that drove into the lot and picked them up.

The robbery is under investigation. Police have not made any arrests, but have recovered a gun from the area.

“It’s very scary to know that my wife was in here by herself while they were under the patio area, we’re very lucky,” McIerney said.

