Police: Student arrested after being found with ammunition at Leominster High School

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student at Leominster High School was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he brought ammunition inside the building.
Officers responding to the school at 122 Granite St. arrested a 17-year-old boy for illegal possession of ammunition, according to the Leominster Police Department.
A student tipped off an adult after learning about the ammunition, authorities said.
A firearm was later said to be seized from the student’s home.
No threats were made against the school.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)