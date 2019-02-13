Police: Student arrested after being found with ammunition at Leominster High School

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student at Leominster High School was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he brought ammunition inside the building.

Officers responding to the school at 122 Granite St. arrested a 17-year-old boy for illegal possession of ammunition, according to the Leominster Police Department.

A student tipped off an adult after learning about the ammunition, authorities said.

A firearm was later said to be seized from the student’s home.

No threats were made against the school.

Additional information was not immediately available.

