Police: Suspect doused woman with gasoline, set her on fire inside Taco Bell

(WHDH) — A suspect accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire inside a Taco Bell restaurant was arrested early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Mia Williams, 32, is facing a charge of attempted murder after Tallahassee police say they found the victim burning inside the popular fast-food eatery on Wednesday.

Williams, who police say identifies as a woman, allegedly walked into the restaurant after 6 p.m. and torched the victim. Williams then fled on foot wearing capri pants and a red head wrap.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It’s not clear if Williams knew the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 850-891-4200.

An investigation is ongoing.

