Police: Suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding to a robbery on Quincy Street just before 8 p.m. on Monday were told that a suspect displayed a silver firearm and fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

The vehicle was last seen turning onto Bird Street from Magnolia Street, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-800-494-TIPS and texts can be sent to 27463.

