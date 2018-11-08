Police: Suspected drug dealer found passed out in running truck in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspected drug dealer who was found passed out behind the wheel of a running car in Manchester, New Hampshire early Thursday morning is now facing drug charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a 12:20 a.m. call from a concerned Morey Street resident reporting that a man was passed out behind the wheel of a pick-up truck in the middle of the road found Christopher Bellemare sitting in the driver’s seat with his foot on the brake pedal, according to Manchester police.

Although Bellemare initially refused to get out of the vehicle and drove a short distance, police say a hypodermic needle fell from his lap as he got out of the truck.

When a search of the vehicle uncovered 12 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia, Bellemare was arrested on charges of possessing a controlled drug with intent to sell and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Nov. 8.

