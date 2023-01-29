DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a suspected drunken driver with a child passenger careened into a house in Dudley on Friday night, officials said.

Police say the driver hit utility pole and drove through a fence before crashing into the house on Pierpont Road around 6 p.m.

The driver, later identified as Eric Daniels, 35, of Charlton, will be arraigned Monday on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, child endangerment while operating under the influence, and committing a marked lanes violation.

