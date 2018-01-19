Police: Teen turned car into police cruiser, pulled driver over in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. (WHDH) – A Centerville teenager is facing charges after police said he turned his car into a police cruiser look-a-like and pulled over a motorist while impersonating an officer.

“In the middle of the day, in a car that he decked out to look like a police cruiser, certainly wasn’t the smartest decision,” said Barnstable Police Sgt. John Alexander.

Stephen Bobola, 18, was stopped Thursday afternoon while driving what looked like an unmarked police cruiser on Pitchers Way. Police received reports that a driver was pulling cars over.

Police said Bobola was riding in a re-tooled Crown Victoria complete with flashing lights and backseat bars. He was allegedly wearing a sweatshirt with what looked like a police badge embroidered on it. He walked up to one car that he had pulled over and motioned as if he was reaching for a gun, according to a nervous neighbor who called 911.

Police said Bobola may have known the person he stopped. They said his car itself is not illegal but what he added on to it led to the charge of impersonating a police officer.

“Given the fact that he was doing this in broad daylight gave us pause that what could he be doing if he wasn’t out in the daytime,” said Alexander.

Bobola is slated to face a judge in the coming weeks. It is not clear if he has done this before.

