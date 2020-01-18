Police: teen with loaded firearm arrested after violent struggle in Boston

A 17-year-old is facing weapons charges after police say he was arrested with a loaded firearm on him on Friday in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a call for removal around 4:40 p.m. at an apartment building on Mount Pleasant Street saw the suspect among a group of teenagers gathered in a common hallway, authorities said.

When officers were gathering names of the teenage males in the group, the suspect, identified as a Boston teenager, was attempting to conceal an object on the left side of his upper body, according to police.

Officers patted down the suspect and felt the muzzle of a firearm in his inner jacket pocket, police said.

The suspect pushed past an officer, attempted to flee downstairs and a violent struggle ensued, according to police.

Officers confiscated a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number and placed him under arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and resisting arrest, police said.

He is expected to appear in Roxbury Juvenile Court.

