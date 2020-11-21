Police: Trooper shot in Hyannis recovering as search for suspect continues

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway after a State Trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Hyannis late Friday night, officials said.

The trooper was shot after stopping a vehicle on Camp Street in Barnstable around 11:30 p.m. and was taken by another trooper to Cape Cod Hospital before being taken to a hospital in Boston, according to state police.

The 28-year-old trooper was shot in his right hand, and the round went through his hand and struck his ballistic vest in his shoulder area, police said. His injury is non-life-threatening.

The driver fled after the shooting and a search is underway for the occupant or occupants of the vehicle.

The injured trooper is assigned to the State Police-Yarmouth Barracks. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

