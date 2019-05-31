Police: Underage college student found passed out drunk in middle of Hingham street

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham are warning recent high school graduates, promgoers and college students on summer break to exercise caution after a teenager was found passed out drunk in the middle of a street in the town early Friday morning.

A motorist traveling up a blind hill found the underage college student sleeping in the road around 4:30 a.m., according to the Hingham Police Department.

An Uber driver was on his way to pick up a rider when he came across the teen in the middle of the street. The alert driver stopped and tried unsuccessfully to wake up the teen, then blocked the road with his car and called 9-1-1.

The road is a cut-through between Route 3 and Route 228 and is typically quite busy.

“It could have been a tragedy,” said Hingham Police Sergeant Stephen Dearth. “That teenager could have been run over mostly by no fault by any passing driver, it’s on a blind hill. Fortunately that driver stopped, stayed with him, and protected him with his car.”

Police say the teenager was “extremely drunk.” Fortunately, he was not injured. Police say they were able to wake him up and he was cleared by EMS on the scene, and officers called the teen’s father to pick him up.

“Tragedy avoided,” the department said in a tweet.

It is not known if the teen will face any charges.

