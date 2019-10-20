Police: Victims of VT house fire appear to be children

NORTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — Police say the two people who died in a house fire in northwestern Vermont appear to have been children.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of Saturday in North Hero. WCAX-TV reports police say the parents were able to escape the fire but couldn’t reach their sons.

The names of the children are expected to be released following an autopsy. The parents, Desiree and Mason Maltais, are both 30 years old and they are first responders in the community.

WCAX-TV reports grief counselors are expected to be available on Sunday at North Hero Elementary School.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Police have said it does not appear to be suspicious.

